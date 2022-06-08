WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Waco shooting which sent one man to the hospital.

The Waco Police Department tells FOX 44 News that officers responded around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an aggravated assault at the Waco High apartments, located at 815 Columbus Avenue.

Police say they found one man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital. The man’s condition is unknown, but he is alive.

Officers were able to find the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Larry Darnell Wright, Jr., to the McLennan County Jail. Wright is charged with aggravated assault. His bond is set at $250,000.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident. This investigation is ongoing.