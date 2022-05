WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A shooting in Waco sends one man to the hospital.

Officers were called to a disturbance near the 2800 Block of Flint Avenue at 6:09 p.m. Thursday. They found one man with a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers cleared the house, and there was no one else around when they arrived – except for the victim.

The weapon has not been found. No arrests have been made.