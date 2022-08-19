Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old man accused of taking a man’s firearms from him at gunpoint has been indicted on multiple counts by the McLennan County Grand Jury.

Wrangler Shavers has remained in the McLennan County Jail, with his bond set at $771,000 ever since being booked in May 31.

The indictments include aggravated robbery enhanced because of previous convictions, unlawfully carrying a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct.

Officers were called at 1:17 a.m. on Monday, May 23, and were dispatched to the 2200 block of Trinity Drive. Police say Shavers entered a garage and pointed a gun at the victim. Shavers proceeded to take six guns from the victim, along with other personal items.

Investigators developed Shavers as a suspect in the case. A police spokesperson said four of the six firearms taken were recovered after the arrest was made.