McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man who authorities say confessed to sexually abusing children and sharing explicit images of them was indicted by a McLennan County Grand Jury on Thursday.

32-year-old Leonard David Newman was indicted on two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child, two counts of Compelling prostitution and two counts of Promotion of Child Pornography. He remains in the McLennan County Jail under a $600,000 bond.

Leonard David Newman during his Mart arrest in September. (Courtesy: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division) Mugshot of Leonard David Newman. (Courtesy: McLennan County Jail)

Newman was arrested in Mart in September. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit had received information from Homeland Security Investigations in Austin that Newman sent explicit images of children to Homeland Security Investigations in Charlotte, North Carolina. A search warrant was executed on his residence in Mart.

Newman was found to be in possession of child pornography – which he was producing and distributing. The Sheriff’s Office said that through the course of the investigation it was discovered that Newman was sexually abusing four children, and sending the photographs and videos he was making to other individuals. Newman confessed to detectives about the sexual abuse and the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Newman was also one of dozens of people arrested in a McLennan County sting in October. Of the five cases initiated for Distribution of Child Pornography, two cases were initiated following an investigation into Newman, following identification of five victims of human trafficking at the time of his arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office identified Newman as having sex with two twelve-year-old girls, taping it, putting it on the Internet and trading the video for other videos of child pornography.