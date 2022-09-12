Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old Waco man who had previously been out on bond on robbery charges remains in the McLennan County Jail after shots were fired at a local residence.

Danacion Markeeze Presha was arrested following a police investigation into an incident in which shots were fired outside of a home in the 500 block of North 16th Street. Police developed Presha as a suspect, and took him into custody on charges of discharging a firearm in the city and unlawful carrying a weapon with a felony conviction.

At the time, Presha was out on bail in connection with an April 2021 robbery of a business in the 2100 block of West Waco Drive. Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to this location when a man was seen allegedly trying to steal beauty items from the store. When confronted, he was accused of displaying a handgun.

A few days later, officers were called to the 4300 block of Franklin Avenue on a reported theft in progress – where a man was trying to take gaming items. Presha was arrested at the scene and charged with both the theft and the robbery.

Presha was able to post bail and was released, but authorities went off his bond after the new arrest. His bond on the new charges was set at a total of $43,000.