Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 25-year-old Waco man has opted to plea to charges of dragging a police officer 40 yards through an apartment complex parking lot in 2020.

A judge in 54th District Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Deontre Lamar Thomas, who was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said Thomas will be sentenced at a future date.

Thomas was charged in connection with an incident that occurred at the Car Mel Apartments at 3638 West Waco Drive in November 2020, where two officers were dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. As the first officer made his way to the back of the complex, he spotted a man standing between two vehicles.

The officer approached the man, who was in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Cruze. As the officer got close, he started smelling an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The officer ordered the man inside the vehicle to stop, but he attempted to flee instead. The driver put the vehicle in drive and started to drive away – but when he did this, the officer who was standing next to the vehicle got hung up on the door.

The officer then held on to the side post of the vehicle so he would not be run over, even as the driver was trying to get away. The driver then put the car in reverse while the officer was still hung on the car.

The officer was able to gain enough leverage to reach in the vehicle and keep it from crashing into other vehicles and the apartment building. Eventually, the man came to a stop after dragging the officer nearly 40 yards through the back parking lot of the Car Mel Apartments.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said at the time that once the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect became compliant with the officer and was taken into custody.

Thomas was arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail.