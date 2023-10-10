Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A man accused of using a dating app to connect with a man, then killing him, has entered a guilty plea to a murder charge.

Damarion T. Degrate has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. He was charged with the August 17, 2020 shooting death of Jonathan Deshawn Breeding, who was killed near the area of N. 34th Street and Brooke Circle.

There were three shootings that night. Waco Police said during the investigation of all three shootings, detectives learned they had at least one thing in common – all three victims were contacted through the dating app Grindr.

Police said it was through Grindr that Degrate communicated with the victims and made plans to meet up with them. When he was charged with Breeding’s death, Degrate was previously arrested for one of the shootings and had bonded out. He was not connected as a suspect with the fatal shooting until later, after which Waco Police got a new warrant on the murder charge. Degrate had actually been indicted on a capital murder charge, but was allowed to plea to the lesser offense.

During the same Tuesday court appearance, Degrate entered a plea to a separate charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was assessed 20 years on that charge.

Degrate had remained in the McLennan County Jail over 1,000 days at the time of his plea and sentencing.