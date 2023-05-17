Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A judge has ruled that the man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2016 stabbing death of an AT&T worker will remain in a mental hospital.

Zachary McKee’s case was reviewed in a short hearing Wednesday morning in 54th District Court. He was ruled to have been insane at the time of the April 2016 stabbing death of AT&T technician Kenneth Cleveland – who was attacked while working on lines in the 1400 block of Barron Avenue in Waco.

At the time, officials had thought Cleveland’s death was an accident – and that he somehow got electrocuted while working. However, it was later determined that he was stabbed more than 20 times before being set on fire.

McKee was arrested, then tried. He said he heard voices telling him the worker was an undercover police officer. The 61-year-old victim was a family man with seven daughters at the time of his death.

McKee was sent to the Austin State Hospital, and will be returned annually for a review of his condition.