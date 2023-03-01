Elm Mott, Tx ( FOX44) – A 41-year-old woman is being held on felony charges after a man told McLennan County deputies he was forced to used drugs at knifepoint at an RV park in Elm Mott.

Jodi Ann Lillard was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident.

An arrest affidavit stated that deputies had been called to a lot in an Elm Mott RV park Tuesday on a report of a domestic disturbance and was met by the victim who had been waiting in his truck.

The affidavit stated he told deputies the woman had approached him in the living room area of his camper holding a knife and demanding that he do drugs with her. He told deputies he initially refused but that the woman became more upset and he was in fear of his life, so he snorted one line of a crystal like substance.

He said the woman told him she was going to tape him down to a chair and as she came at him, he was able to push her away and flee to his pickup to call for help.

Deputies were able to recover a knife at the scene that the woman claimed she kept for protection.

Lillard was taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail.