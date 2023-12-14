Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – An interstate child porn case stretching from Waco to the state of Virginia results in a 27-year-old man being sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Daniel Price, of Galax, Virginia, was charged with two counts of knowingly distributing and attempting to distribute visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He learned his fate in the U.S. District Court in Waco.

In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright ordered Price to pay $3,000 in restitution to his victim, and to serve a lifetime of supervised release after he serves his prison term. Price had entered a guilty plea to the charges on August 29.

According to court documents, in February 2021, a mother contacted the Waco Police Department and related her 11-year-old’s phone contained sexually explicit images and messages between her child and Price. An investigation determined Price coerced the child to send sexually explicit photos and videos. Price also sent explicit images to the victim.

Waco Police investigated, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory S. Gloff prosecuted the case.

“As this case demonstrates, those intent on harming our children don’t have to live in close proximity to their victims,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza. “Price was over a thousand miles away from this minor when he perpetrated this crime. I applaud the victim’s mother for bringing these crimes to the Waco Police Department’s attention. As a community we all need to be vigilant in protecting our children from predators such as Price.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. The initiative is led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, as well as Project Safe Childhood Marshals’ federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. You can read more about Project Safe Childhood here.