WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot while driving in Waco.

Waco Police officers are investigating an Aggravated Assault after they were called to the 6600 Block of Alford Drive at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound.

The man was shot while driving in the area, and ran into a light pole. He was transported to a local hospital, and is in stable condition.

No other injuries have been reported, and a suspect has not been found.