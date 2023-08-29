Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said a 25-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison followed by ten years probation in a human trafficking and sex assault case involving a 16-year-old girl.

James Christian Crain remained in the McLennan County Jail on the sexual assault of a child charge after entering the plea deal in 19th District Court. His sentence will be served in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Crain had been accused of giving the victim drugs and alcohol, and taking her to various parts of the county for sexual activity. He was initially arrested in January of 2020.

District Attorney Tetens issued the following statement:

“We appreciate Mr. Crain accepting responsibility for his actions, which have brought much needed closure to his victim. We were able to discuss this plea with the victim, who knew reliving such traumatic moments on the stand would be incredibly difficult. Through this plea, Mr. Crain will not only be incarcerated, but once his prison term is completed, he will then be on probation and register as a sex offender for life.“