Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – The Bellmead Police chief tackled a man who entered the police station after he was heard saying he was there to kill everyone.

An arrest affidavit names 55-year-old Robert Bree Brennan Dodd as the suspect in the incident which occurred about 4:14 p.m. Monday in the Bellmead Police Department lobby. The affidavit stated a man entered the lobby and was heard by the Animal Control Officer – who was at the front window of the Records Department – as saying he was there to kill everyone.

Before she was able to relay the information, Chief Myatt stepped into the lobby. The affidavit stated the man reached for a pistol concealed in his waistband. The affidavit stated Chief Myatt tackled the man and Dispatch requested assistance in the lobby. Several officers entered the lobby, and the man was secured.

Dodd was checked out by first responders and transported to the McLennan County Jail. He remained there on Wednesday – being held on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and terroristic threat against a police officer.