Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital. No suspect information was available at the scene, and police report no arrests as of Monday morning.