Waco, Tx (FOX44) – An 18-year-old man is facing two counts of manslaughter in connection with an April 10 crash involving a motorcycle and the car he was driving – which resulted in two people dead.

Sergio Alejandro Almendarez was identified as the suspected driver of the Chrysler 300 that collided with a motorcycle while trying to make a u-turn in the 3900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. Almendarez was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Monday, with jail records showing he bonded out at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday. His bond had been set at $50,000.

Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the crash occurred April 9 at 9:06 p.m. As the driver of the Chrysler attempted the u-turn, the car collided with a 2006 Suzuki carrying two people. The operator of the motorcycle was identified as 28-year-old Aaron Neeson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger on the motorcycle was identified as 26-year-old Leslie Rogers, who was transported to a local hospital and later died.