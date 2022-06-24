Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned a manslaughter indictment against Michael Anthony Soliz in connection with the death of a 45-year-old man shot April 9.

49-year-old Michael Anthony Soliz has been arrested and charged with Manslaughter in the shooting death Benjamin Miller.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1500 block of North 11th Street in Waco about 3:30 p.m. on that day. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound and immediately began medical aide until EMS personnel arrived.

The victim, identified as Benjamin Brannan Miller of Woodway, later died at a hospital.