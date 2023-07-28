WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An event billed as Waco’s first-ever 8-Way Art Conference will also bring conversations of mental health and suicide prevention to the stage.

This is a community collaboration between the MAP (Music + Art = Positive) Digital Magazine and the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network (HOTBHN). The event will take place this Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, located at 511 S 8th Street.

According to the MAP Digital Magazine, the conference will involve music, theater, dance, poetry, culinary arts, cinema, graphical arts and illustrative arts. All of these arts will be performed to prevent suicides, motivate people, unite communities, empower artists, encourage peace, boost mental health, create hope and embrace positivity.

The event will be headlined by local band Far From Reach and Kru Sensei. Special guest artists include Abbi Garcia, Eric & Thomas Unplugged, DJ Matt at Home, Frank Exum, Chef Sheri, Amber Bolden and Tea Aguilar.

The HOTBHN says it will be featured in two videos to be played for the conference. The videos will feature the latest local and Texas suicide statistics, plus local survivors who have been affected directly and indirectly by suicide.