Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 51-year-old Marlin man is being held in the McLennan County Jail, and is accused of abducting a woman in Waco on Sunday.

Johnny Ramos was identified as a suspect in the incident -which unfolded in the 2700 block of Old Marlin Road in Waco. Waco PD officers were called to this location on Sunday, and were told that a man forcibly entered a residence there, assaulted a man and kidnapped a 42-year-old woman – striking her in the head with a firearm.

Officers quickly found her in the 400 block of Live Oak Street in Marlin, where she was recovered safely. Officers reported she had visible, but non-life-threatening injuries. The man accused of abducting her was no longer in the area.

Johnny Ramos was arrested early Monday morning by deputies with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and was initially held on two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. He was later named in a warrant signed by Judge Gary Coley of 19th District Court on the kidnapping charge, and was booked into the McLennan County Jail on that charge on Wednesday.

Waco Police credited deputies with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Marlin Police Department – saying that without their help, they would not have found the suspect as quickly.