MART, Texas (FOX 44) – A recently-separated Juvenile Correctional Officer at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility has been arrested.

Inspectors with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) obtained an arrest warrant Friday for Prohibited Substances and Items in a

Correctional Facility on 42-year-old Amy Prescott. According to the OIG, the alleged offense is a third-degree felony under the Texas Penal Code Chapter 38.11 – which is punishable by up to a $10,000 fine and confinement in prison for a period of two to ten years.

Prescott voluntarily surrendered at the McLennan County Jail on Friday. This case will be prosecuted by the Special Prosecution Unit.

The OIG says this arrest warrant came from an investigation of an incident which occurred on March 12. While working as a Juvenile Correctional Officer, Prescott allegedly smuggled a cell phone into the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility by hiding it in her belongings when she passed through security.

Once inside the facility, Prescott was seen sliding an object believed to be the cell phone under a cell door to an 18-year-old offender. The OIG says this phone was discovered during a routine search on March 15. An investigation revealed video showing Prescott buying the phone at a Bellmead business on March 11.