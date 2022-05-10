WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This Wednesday marks the 69th anniversary of a horrific tornado strike which changed Waco forever.

On May 11, 1953, a twister rampaged through downtown Waco. It killed more than 100 people and damaged or destroyed close to 200 buildings. It holds the somber title of the “Deadliest Tornado in Texas History” since 1900.

A special remembrance walk will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, starting at the Memorial located at 4th Street and Austin Avenue. Baylor University’s Eric Ames will retrace the path of the twister, and share how it shaped Waco.