WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Earlier today, the Mayborn Museum hosted its countdown to 2024 with a balloon drop celebrating its 20th anniversary for families across Central Texas.

“We decided to do a countdown to 2 p.m. so that everybody could be in bed tonight. So we filled up a ton of balloons, launched a streamer canon, and then gathered everyone in our rotunda and did a big countdown and then did a balloon drop. So it was a ton of fun,” says Mayborn Museum Marketing Coordinator Molly Noah.

The Mayborn Museum is celebrating 20 years of serving the Waco community to provide greater creative opportunities for all to learn and grow. On January 27th, the next big exhibit called “Journey to Space” will open showcasing how astronauts get to space and live in space. All ahead of the solar eclipse on April 8th.

Also in April, the Museum will be bringing Waco mammoth history to life with bronze mammoth statues out front. The Mayborn will also celebrate 20 years with a gala on May 17th inside the museum.

“We’re so excited people came out and I think we’re really looking forward to celebrating, you know, sparking Curiosity every day here at the board,” says Noah.