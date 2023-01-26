WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College has blocked access to TikTok on all College networks and College-owned devices.

This comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent directive banning TikTok for all state agencies – and also following suit with other Texas community colleges and four-year colleges and universities. The College says it is also doing this to protect the security of its information, network and critical infrastructure.

Last December, Governor Abbott directed state agency leaders to immediately ban its officers and employees from downloading or using TikTok on any government-issued devices – including cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers, and other devices capable of Internet connectivity. The Governor also ordered direct joint action by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources to develop a model plan for other state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok on personal devices by January 15. Each state agency has until February 15 to implement its own policy governing the use of TikTok on personal devices.

The Governor also informed Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan that the Executive Branch stands ready to assist in codifying and implementing any necessary cybersecurity reforms when the 88th Texas Legislature convenes, including passing legislation to make permanent the Governor’s directive to state agencies.

