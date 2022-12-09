Waco (FOX 44) — A member of the McLennan Community College Board of Trustees has resigned. District 1 Trustee Doug McDurham’s resignation will go into effect on January 1, 2023.

The Board accepted McDurham’s resignation during it’s monthly meeting on Dec. 8th. MCC President Johnette McKown said he will be missed, “From his commitment to the success of our students to his advocacy of our employees, Doug has made a difference. His leadership is much appreciated. I wish him well in his new adventure.”

McDurham was first elected to the Board of Trustees on August 17, 2015, and is resigning due to moving out of the district.

In a statement released Friday morning, McDurham said, “It has been an honor to serve as a McLennan Community College trustee. MCC is the best opportunity for many people in our community to improve their quality of life.”

Applications to replace McDurham on the MCC Board of Trustees are now available online here. They should be turned in to the president’s office in person or by email to Lindsey Vanek (lvanek@mclennan.edu) no later than Monday, January 23rd.

Interviews for the unexpired term will take place on February 13th and a decision will be made at the board meeting on February 28th.

To hold the office of trustee, one must be a qualified voter, hold residency in the state of Texas for at least 12 months and reside in District 1 for six months before the day on which the appointment is made, serve without compensation, and take the proper oath of office before taking up the duties thereof.

The person appointed to fill the unexpired term by the board of trustees for District 1 will serve until the expiration of the term in May 2023.