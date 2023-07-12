McLENNAN COUNTY / FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan and Falls County residents have until August 6 to complete McLennan Community College’s Community Survey.

If completed, participants will be entered in a drawing to win one of 20 gift cards valued at $10-$100. The survey is available at https://www.mclennan.edu/data/communitySurvey.html.

McLennan Community College says participation and responses from the survey results will help:

identify community perceptions toward MCC as an institution.

assess the educational needs of the community that can be addressed by MCC.

gain feedback from those who could be future students of MCC or those who influence the decisions of future students.

gather information to assist the College in their decision making.

update and support other research efforts.

Qualifying participants will be entered in the drawing. Current MCC students and employees are not eligible. One winner per household will be allowed.

MCC says the survey is completely anonymous, but those who choose to enter the drawing will be asked to provide their name and contact information. This information will not be tied to the survey responses.

For more information, you can contact the Office of Institutional Research & Effectiveness at research@mclennan.edu or at 254-299-8476.

