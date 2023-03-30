WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College’s Corporate Training Department has been awarded a Skills Development Fund Grant.

The $289,110 grant comes from the Texas Workforce Commission, in order to train employees of four local businesses. It was awarded for a manufacturing/healthcare consortium to train 440 employees of Baylor Scott and White Health, Ascension Providence Healthcare, Polyglass USA and Romark Logistics.

Courses include leadership, mechanical/electrical, OSHA, LEAN Manufacturing, computer applications, cross-operational training and healthcare-specific content.

This marks the first time Polyglass USA has participated in a Skills Development Grant with MCC. Baylor Scott & White Health, Ascension Providence Healthcare and Romark Logistics are all recurring grant partners.