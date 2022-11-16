WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The MCC Dance Company has won national trophies, and now they’re taking on something bigger, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“So excited to be able to have this opportunity and to take the team and to travel to NYC is truly something we are grateful for,” says MCC Dance Company head coach, Ashlee Keyes.

Parade organizers have invited colleges to perform before, but this will be the first time for McLennan Community College.

“Being on national television is just a little bit different versus the competition where that’s the same environment. We’re all we’re all dancers, we’ve all have worked for that moment,” says Keyes.

“It’s honestly a blessing. It’s very exciting. Like, we’re working really hard to do this and get there. So just be invited. It’s very exciting,” says Sofia.

“Yeah, it’s also like a once in a lifetime opportunity, so we’re really grateful for this,” says Gabby.

This is a big moment for head coach Ashlee Keyes, she started in the MCC Dance Company as a student, then assistant coach and now head coach.

“I want the things that I want for them as a coach. I want it ten times more as the alumni of the program. So it’s just really cool to be able to see the program go and do different things,” says Keyes.

While the team is preparing for the big parade next week, they’re already practicing for nationals in the spring.

“It’s definitely going to motivate us for sure. We have an amazing coach and as a team we’re just working hard to get another trophy and I think we will,” says Sofia.

The MCC Dance Company will leave to NYC on Saturday and return back on November 25th.