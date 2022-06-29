WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) on the McLennan Community College campus is helping adult learners in McLennan and Falls Counties achieve their goals of getting a college education.

The EOC is a 100 percent federally-funded TRIO program offering a broad range of services such as academic assistance, tutoring and mentoring, career workshops, student financial assistance, and help in completing applications for college admissions to MCC or any other higher-education institution.

Services are available to those who are 19 years of age or older, a citizen, national or permanent resident of the U.S., and meet one or more of the following requirements:

First-generation

Low-income

Has not earned a high school diploma

Has graduated high school but has not enrolled in college, a vocational school or job training program

Is a current college student in need of financial aid assistance

The EOC is MCC’s third TRIO-funded program – including Student Support Services and Upward Bound.

For more information, you can contact the Educational Opportunity Center at MCC at 254-299-8599 or trioeoc@mclennan.edu.