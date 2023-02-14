Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — McLennan Community College has picked Jonathan Hill to replace Doug McDurham as the District 1 representative on the Board of Trustees.

The announcement Tuesday comes after McDurham announced in December of 2022 that he would be stepping down effective January 1, 2023. He moved out of the district, making him ineligible.

Jonathan Hill

According to the release sent to FOX 44 News, Jonathan Hill is a senior brand specialist and served as an associate director of athletics communications at Baylor University.

Hill graduated from MCC in 2013 with an associate of arts in general academics and from Tarleton State University-Waco on the MCC campus in 2014 with a bachelor of business administration in marketing. He continued his education and graduated in 2018 with a master of science in educational leadership from Baylor University.

Hill will take the oath of office as a newly appointed board member at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 during the regular board meeting at the Northwood House at McLennan Community College.