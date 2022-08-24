WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College is continuing to track and celebrate the success of students in its debt forgiveness program.

The Highlander Restart Program launched in spring 2021. It assists and provides resources to former students who owe the College money, want to re-enroll, and wish to complete a degree or certificate at MCC.

The College says 200 students have enrolled and paid more than $47,000 in outstanding balances – with 15 students completing the program and graduating, while another three are eligible for graduation in the coming months. The College has also collected more than $413,000 in tuition and fees from students enrolled in the program, and has forgiven close to $55,000 in student debt.

To participate, students must be in good academic standing and not have been enrolled the previous year. Students owing $500 or less are eligible to enroll immediately, with no payment due. Students with balances greater than $500 must make payments to lower the balance to $500 before becoming eligible to enroll.

MCC says once students are enrolled in the program, they are responsible for the current enrollment cost and should take a minimum of six credit hours per semester while maintaining a 2.0 GPA on any new coursework. Students will also complete financial literacy training, and be matched with one of the College’s Success Coaches to help guide them through to graduation.

The College continues to reach out to former students who are eligible to benefit from the Restart Program in hopes of encouraging them to continue their education and earn their credentials. Former students interested in joining the program should complete the Highlander Restart Program form at https://engage.mclennan.edu/register/restart, and an MCC representative will contact them.

For more information about the Highlander Restart program, you can visit www.mclennan.edu/restart.