WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s time for McLennan Community College students to register for the fall semester, but why not have a little fun while doing it?

The College’s recruiters are hosting the Splash into the Semester registration event from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily through July 1 for students preparing to enroll. Students can stop by the Enrollment Services Center to get help registering and enjoy free snacks, fun activities and lots of prizes. Students who show their registered class schedule for the fall will be entered to win several prizes.

Activities will include:

· Tuesday, June 21 – Highlander Spirit Day: Wear Your MCC Merch

· Wednesday, June 22 – Summer Popsicle Party: Free Popsicles from Helados La Azteca

· Thursday, June 23 – Carnival Day: Carnival Games & Prize Winners Announced

· Friday, June 24 – Under the Sea Bubble Day: Under the Sea Snacks & Bubble Fun

· Monday, June 27 – Luau Party: Hawaiian-Themed Party with Refreshments

· Tuesday, June 28 – Double Trouble: Match with a Friend & Receive Double the Goodies

· Wednesday, June 29 – Summer Popsicle Party: Free Popsicles from Helados La Azteca

· Thursday, June 30 – Carnival Day: Carnival Games & Prize Winners Announced

· Friday, July 1 – Tropical Party: Tropical Refreshments

For more information and updates on activities, you can follow @McLennanRecruitment on Instagram or call Highlander Central at 254-299-8622.

For information about becoming an MCC student, you can visit www.mclennan.edu/admissions/become-a-student.