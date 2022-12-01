Waco, Tx (FOX44) – McLennan Community College is one of three institutions selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice Program.

The Program provides Amazon’s hourly employees access to associate degrees, certifications, bachelor’s degrees, and master’s degrees.

“McLennan Community College is pleased to partner with Amazon for the Amazon Career Choice program which will provide educational opportunity for our local citizens,” said MCC President Johnette McKown. “We desire to be a catalyst for our community members to invest in a better life for their families and to support economic development. This program is an example of the commitments by McLennan Community College, Tarleton State University-Waco and Texas Tech University to provide our community with an educated workforce. We look forward to our relationship with Amazon.”

MCC was established in 1965, and was the first junior college in Texas to incorporate “community” in its name. MCC’s University Center was established in 2001 to offer students the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree on campus through distinguished partners like Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University.

Students take their basic courses at MCC, seamlessly transfer those credits to a University Center partner, and complete a fully-accredited bachelor’s degree which is no different from the degrees earned at the university’s home campus. MCC’s University Center makes earning an affordable bachelor’s degree attainable without leaving McLennan County.

“We’re proud to partner with MCC to offer flexible academic programming for Amazon employees,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Collaborations like this perfectly complement our 123-year commitment to educational opportunity and access for all students. Amazon employees will advance their careers, and North Central Texas will prosper.”

“Our partnerships with McLennan and in Waco are strong,” said Brian Still, vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships at Texas Tech University. “It’s because of these strong partnerships that Texas Tech is joining this program in Waco. Amazon employees participating in the Career Choice program in the area can feel confident they are receiving a top-notch education.”

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit which empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities – including pre-paid college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

“We’re looking forward to MCC, Tarleton State University-Waco, and Texas Tech University coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 80,000 Amazon employees around the world have participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”