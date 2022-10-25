WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Adult learners in McLennan and Falls counties are achieving their goals of getting a college education, thanks to McLennan Community College’s TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC).

MCC says the EOC is a 100 percent federally-funded TRIO program offering a broad range of services – such as academic assistance, tutoring and mentoring, career workshops, student financial assistance, and help in completing applications for college admissions to MCC or any other higher education institution.

Services are available to those who are 19 years of age or older, a citizen, national or permanent resident of the U.S., and meet one or more of the following requirements:

First-generation

Low-income

Has not earned a high school diploma

Has graduated high school but has not enrolled in college, a vocational school, or job training program

Is a current college student in need of financial aid assistance

The EOC is the college’s third TRIO-funded program – including Student Support Services and Upward Bound.

For more information, you can visit www.mclennan.edu/eoc or contact the Educational Opportunity Center at 254-299-8599 or at trioeoc@mclennan.edu.