WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College President, Dr. Johnette McKown, was selected as the 2022 recipient of the Women in American History award by the Henry Downs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

McKown accepted the award Saturday and will be included in the NSDAR’s list of Women in American History nominees.

The award is presented annually to a woman who is making a difference in their community and serves as an example through her contributions in the areas of education, religion, social, scientific or cultural innovation.