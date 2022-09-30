McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – The McGregor Independent School District is mourning the loss of the deaths of two current and one former student.

Superintendent James Lenamon said in a statement to parents and families on Friday afternoon that they were “devastated” to learn about the identities of those who were killed in the shooting on Thursday.

Natallie and Miguel Avila were McGregor High School students, and Natalie Aviles was a 2020 graduate. They were killed along with their mothers, Monica Delgado and Lori Aviles.

Lenamon says the district is offering its support to these families, as well as the well-being of the school community. District counselors are providing grief support, and will be available to all students and staff members in the days ahead.

The district will also have support from Education Service Center Region 12, China Spring ISD, University High School, the Klaras Center, Bella’s Buddies and the McGregor Ministerial Alliance.

Lenamon is also encouraging parents to talk with their children – as it is important to express their feelings to trusted adults and loved ones. The superintendent says traumatic events can trigger emotional responses which may require additional counseling support. If any child shows any of the following symptoms, district parents are urged contact a school counselor or therapist:

Trouble concentrating

Difficulty sleeping and frequent nightmares

Fear of being alone or extreme changes in eating or sleeping habits

Repeatedly asking questions or focusing on the loss

Loss of interest in activities

Significant changes in grades

Lenamon also recommends monitoring students’ online presence and messaging during this time. Should any students need additional support, campus counselors and administrators can be contacted.

In addition, the McGregor Football team will wear helmet decals with five crosses inside of a dog paw during Friday night’s game. The band, cheerleaders and dance team will wear black and gold armbands with a black heart on it.

There will be a moment of silence and remembrance before the game. All concession stand sales will go directly to the families. TFNB McGregor has also set up accounts where people can send love offerings to the affected families.