McGregor (FOX 44) — The McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of shooting and killing five people on two charges of Capital Murder.

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natallie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena Aviles, and 20-year-old Natalie Aviles on September 29th.

Natalie (left) and Lori Aviles. Monica Delgado Natallie Avila & Miguel Avila

According to a affidavit for search warrant filed Oct. 6th, McGregor Police went to a shots fired call in the 900 block of S. Monroe at 7:39 a.m. Officers saw a grey pickup truck pull out of the driveway of 903 S. Monroe Street.

Sgt. Jason Grochowski tried to stop the truck and chased after it with the help of other officers. They say the truck stopped at one house and the driver got out and began firing.

Officers returned fire, injuring Jaimes-Hernandez. EMS took him to the hospital.

When released from the hospitalm Jaimes-Hernandez was booked into McLennan County Jail and faces $4.5M in bonds.