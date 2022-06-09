McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – SpaceX’s McGregor rocket development and test facility recently awarded seven scholarships to deserving seniors in nearby school districts.
The winners received a VIP tour of the site and met with SpaceX leaders, who provided career advice and discussed their own career paths.
The students will study engineering, medicine, biomedical equipment technology and business administration.
The students are:
- Justin Styer (SpaceX)
- Ryne Barry (SpaceX)
- Lesly Rebollar (McGregor ISD)
- Alaric Burghard (Lorena ISD)
- Blaine Hyland (Crawford ISD)
- Ronaldo Gonzales (Oglesby ISD)
- Justin Gilliland (McGregor ISD)
- Enrique Garcia (Moody ISD)
- Bobby Peden (SpaceX)
- Alma Santos (SpaceX)
- Matthew Castillo (Oglesby ISD)