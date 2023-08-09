MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Haunted Hill Fire in McLennan County is out, according to the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department. The fire is estimated to be a total of 205 acres.

McGregor VFD says there may be some small flare ups, but hopefully nothing of major concern.

The fire was in the area of FM-317 and Schmidt Lane. The Moody, Crawford, and Oglesby Volunteer Fire Departments assisted in extinguishing the fire, as well as the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Forest Service says it originally responded to a request for assistance in McLennan County on Tuesday night. The fire was reported an estimated 205 acres, and was 95 percent contained about an hour later. The dozer line was finished around the fire perimeter, and engine crews were mopping up across the area.