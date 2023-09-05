LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – Several McLennan County fire departments are responding to a structure fire and a brush fire.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in the area of 2915 Levi Parkway, near Silo Hill Road, in Lorena. The Waco Fire Department, Lorena Fire Department and Robinson Volunteer Fire Department are among the agencies responding.

(Courtesy: Robinson Volunteer Fire Department)

Robinson VFD says the scene is active, and people are urged to avoid this area.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.