Waco (FOX 44/KWTK) — The McLennan County Commissioners adopted the Fiscal Year 2024 budget Tuesday.

The court says it voted to approve a tax rate of .329805, which is a 4.655 cent decrease from last year. The McLennan County Commissioners Court has dropped the tax rate by 37.2% since 2016.

Despite the drop in tax rate, the 2024 budget includes an increase of $8.3m in the General Fund. Here is where some of the money is going:

A cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) of 3.51% for all employees and officials

Necessary increases to positions based on market data to keep County positions in line with the workforce

The addition of 16 new positions to assist in law enforcement, judicial functions, and information technology support.

An increase of 10% to the County’s portion of employee health insurance to accommodate inflation in healthcare.

Various increases throughout the budget to accommodate the increase in activity due to growth in the County. These are services that are directly impacting the citizens of McLennan County and include increases to the law enforcement function, indigent healthcare, and indigent defense.

Increases to various Economic Development expenditures that will have a positive Return on Investment (R-OI) impact. These include an increase to the annual funding for the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corporation, budgeted amounts for organizations whose work directly impacts economic activity within the County (Waco Sports Commission, Community Investment programs, and Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce)

The court says it is leaning on increases in other revenues like Sales and Use Tax, Fines and Fees, and Charges for Services to pay for the increase in the budget.