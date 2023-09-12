Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The former owner of Rabroker A/C and Plumbing in Hewitt has announced his candidacy for Texas House District 56. Pat Curry plans to run as a Republican.

Curry’s steering committee consists of former Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, Weldon Ratliff, Pam Kreuzburg, Carla Sykora, and Alton Jones. Curry is kicking off his campaign with a personal loan of $250,000.

In a press release, Curry promised to deliver conservative results for McLennan County. He believes his background and experience as a local businessman, farmer, and rancher will be of value in the Texas Legislature.

Along with his work at Rabroker, Curry says he has created over a thousand jobs in McLennan County over the years at Central Freight Lines and Miracle-Ear Centers.

St. Rep. Charles ‘Doc’ Anderson

Republican Charles ‘Doc’ Anderson is currently the Texas House District 56 Representative. He has held the office since 2004 and won re-election seven times.

FOX 44 News reached out to State. Rep. Anderson for comment on Curry’s announcement. We will update this report when he responds.

The state legislative election will be held on Nov. 5, 2024. The Republican primary will take place on March 5, 2024. The filing deadline for the election is Dec. 11, 2023.