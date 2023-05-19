Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Chief Deputy Steve January has passed away.

January joined the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office as a Captain in 2016. He became Chief Deputy in January of 2023.

Before moving to the sheriff’s office, January worked for 27 years in law enforcement. 17 of those years he was an investigator with the Waco Police Special Crimes Unit.

FOX 44 News sends its condolences to Chief Deputy January’s family and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.