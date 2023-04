McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan County closed all of its Early Voting sites at 2:30 p.m. Friday due to the threat of severe weather.

Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith says this measure came out of an abundance of caution for the safety of voters and poll workers. Early Voting will resume on Saturday – from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

More information about Early Voting can be found here.