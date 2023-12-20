Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara reports three people have been arrested after the department’s Organized Crime Unit started investigating what was believed to be a conspiracy to import quantities of fentanyl into the county from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

A statement released on Wednesday said the investigation led to the seizure of approximately 129 grams of fentanyl, which can be lethal in a dose as small as two milligrams. The statement said this means that the average ibuprofren (Advil) pill at 200 mg, if the ibuprofren were replaced with fentanyl, could deliver a fatal dose of fentanyl to 100 people. By this metric, the fentanyl seized in this investigation, if it did not contain dilutants or binders, could potentially deliver fatal doses of fentanyl to 64,500 McLennan County citizens, or approximately half the population of Waco.

The investigation has thus far led to the arrest of three subjects for the following charges:

Shane Stewart for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1-B over 4 grams / under 200 grams, arrested on November 9, 2023.

Shane Stewart.

Christopher Riggs for five counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1-B Over 4 grams / under 200 grams and two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1-B over 1 gram / under 4 grams, arrested on November 9, 2023 and again on December 19, 2023.

Christopher Riggs.

Jack McCarter for Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1-B under 1 gram on December 19, 2023.

Jack McCarter.

The class of offenses charged in this case range from State Jail Felony resulting in up to two years in a correctional facility up to 1st Degree Felony, resulting in a sentence of ten years to 99 years in a correctional facility.

Additional charges are expected to be filed through the investigation.