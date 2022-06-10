McLennan County (FOX 44) — McLennan County Judge Scott Felton announced Friday that certain fireworks are prohibited in the county’s unincorporated areas.

The order was approved by the Commissioners Court on Tuesday, and expires on the date the Texas Forest Service determines drought conditions no longer exists in the county or on midnight of July 4, 2022, whichever is earlier.

According to the county order, no one can sell, detonate, ignite, or use in any way fireworks classified as “skyrockets with sticks” or missiles with fins in any unincorporated areas of the county.

Anyone caught violating the order may be charged with a Class C misdemeanor.