McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – As of Friday morning, there is no longer a burn ban in McLennan County, effective immediately.

The McLennan County Judge said that, as authorized by the McLennan County Commissioners Court, has lifted the “Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning” in McLennan County at the recommendation of the Texas Forest Service – and due to the substantial rainfall received throughout McLennan County.

Although the “Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning” has been lifted, citizens are still urged to use extreme caution when engaging in any outdoor burning activities.