McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton has lifted the burn ban, as authorized by the McLennan County Commissioners Court, effective immediately.

Judge Felton says this comes at the recommendation of the Texas Forest Service, and due to the substantial rainfall received throughout McLennan County.

Although the “Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning” has been lifted, citizens are urged to use extreme caution when engaging in any outdoor burning activities.