Waco, Tx (FOX44) – McLennan County Judge Scott Felton has announced a lifting of the county wide burn ban following the past day’s rains.

In a message addressed to Citizens of McLennan County, Media, Law Enforcement and Fire Departments the message read:

“Effective immediately, the McLennan County Judge, as authorized by the McLennan County Commissioners Court, has lifted the “Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning” in McLennan County due to the substantial rainfall received throughout McLennan County. Although the “Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning” has been lifted, citizens are urged to use extreme caution when engaging in any outdoor burning activities. “