Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Waco Police Department announced a problem with emergency calls Wednesday afternoon. The issue is affecting 911 calls coming in from anywhere in McLennan County.

According to Waco Police PIO Cierra Shipley, the calls are coming into the department as non-emergency administrative calls, instead of emergency calls. The department is asking for patience as they correct the problem.

If you need to call 911, Waco PD asks that you be patient and give the dispatcher your location, phone number, and stay on the line. If you are not in Waco, your call will be transferred to the proper responding agency.

Waco Police dispatchers are filtering the calls as quickly as possible while the situation is corrected. FOX 44 News will keep you updated as more information is released.