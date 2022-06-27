MCLENNAN, County (FOX 44) – As McLennan County is still currently under a burn ban order, The McLennan County Commissioners Court also prohibited the sale and use of aerial fireworks, known as “skyrockets with sticks”.

McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton, alongside with the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, will continue to actively monitor the situation.

Due to the ongoing drought conditions and potential for grass-fires, it is likely that an issue for a local disaster declaration prohibiting the sale and use of all fireworks is underway as early as tomorrow.

Unless the current status somehow changes, Mclennan County should be prepared for this issue. If issued, this Order must be approved and extended by the Governor.

This order will not affect fireworks displays under the direction of a Texas licensed pyro-technician.