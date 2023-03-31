WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Donald Trump is the first former president in history to be indicted. The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his office have filed the indictment under seal.

Recent reports say that Trump faces over 30 counts related to business fraud.

The McLennan County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Hays, feels that the justice system will prevail, “Remember that the prosecutor doesn’t get to make this decision all by themselves. They had to put together a grand jury and present evidence to that grand jury and get them to make this decision to indict.” – Hays

I asked both McLennan County political parties how they would feel if the roles were reversed, and it was a Republican district attorney prosecuting a former democratic president. “Perhaps we wouldn’t be real happy about that. But it’s the way our system works.” – Hays

Vice-Chair, Christopher DeCluitt of the McLennan County Republican party says he wouldn’t indict Trump, “I would seek to enforce the law, but this doesn’t seem to be the rise to the level of an indictable situation, because even the DOJ has turned this down. If they wanted to be fair and above board, they would penalize him if that’s the case and have him pay a fine.” -DeCluitt

Trump is expected to be arraigned at 2:15pm EST in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

DeCluitt believes that it could potentially fire up Trump’s voters and the entire Republican base, working in his favor in the primary.